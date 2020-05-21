Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom's proposed cuts could push more California seniors into nursing homes

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Senior advocates and service providers in California call it a stunningly bad move, at the worst possible time. That is the elimination in Governor Gavin Newsom's revised budget of two key programs for frail seniors living at home.

Critics say the cuts amid a global pandemic could cost some elder Californians their lives.

RELATED: State denies 9 new licenses to owner of Orinda Care Center, site of deadly coronavirus outbreak

As it has been for 40 years, the Mt. Diablo Center remains a lifeline for seniors, not only in Contra Costa County, but from as far away as Napa. But now, thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom's revised budget, state programs that serve 37,000 homebound seniors in California would be eliminated.

"We knew it was going to be devastating, but we saw complete eliminations of two programs," explained Debbie Toth, CEO and President of Choice in Aging in California. Adult Day Health Care and the Multi-Purpose Senior Services. These programs were designed to and are the only clinical program that keep frail elders living in their homes, instead of in nursing facilities."

That includes Walnut Creek's Bonnie Ronk.

RELATED: Employee claims 8 COVID-19 cases at Central California nursing home could have been avoided

"I'd be devastated because they're my second family and I've been there for six years," said Ronk. "I'd be devastated."

"This is a huge part of their lives," said Ildar Hafizov, who worries his elderly parents would have to move from their own home to a nursing home. "My mom has severe Alzheimer's and we love her dearly," said Hafizov. "We don't want her to have to go to a nursing home. We want her with as much as we can."

The way it is now, the governor's proposed elimination of these programs would happen quickly, by July 1.

"So there's not even time to put an alternate plan in place for these people, for their caregivers, their families," said Toth. "What happens to them?"
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
The fear is based in fact. So far about 40 percent of California's coronavirus deaths have come in nursing homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscalifornianursing homegavin newsomcoronavirus californiaelderlycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
SF's The Stud closing down permanently after 55 years
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
Gov. Gavin Newsom to release guidelines for TV, filmmaking to resume
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
SF's The Stud closing down permanently after 55 years
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
Eating out during COVID-19: A first-hand account of the new restaurant reality in Napa Co.
Viral 'Hammer and the dance' influences reopening amid pandemic
Show More
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hayward
Apple, Google release technology to notify users of coronavirus exposure
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News