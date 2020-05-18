Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update in the Bay Area

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily press conference on the coronavirus will have a change of scenery Monday. The governor will be in Napa, Calif. instead of at the state's emergency operations center in Rancho Cordova.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon here, on Facebook and YouTube.

INTERACTIVE: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?


The exact location of Newsom's visit wasn't initially disclosed to the press.

After weeks of addressing the public every weekday at noon, Newsom broke from tradition Friday and met with lawmakers instead in a closed-door budget meeting. The governor is reportedly moving away from daily briefings and instead to more occasional updates.

Napa is one of the counties in the Bay Area that has moved more swiftly into Phase 2 of reopening. It allowed curbside pickup, manufacturing and logistics work to resume last week.

PHASE 2: Where every Bay Area county stands on opening stores, offices and other businesses

Napa County officials are also seeking state permission to join 23 other California counties in reopening further, including dine-in restaurants, schools and office buildings.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnapagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Phase 2 of reopening begins in 3 Bay Area counties today
Uber cutting 3,000 more jobs in new round of layoffs
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Phase 2 of reopening begins in 3 Bay Area counties today
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Coronavirus updates: New testing sites to open in SF, Oakland
Get help with mental health issues
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
SF mayor announces new COVID-19 testing sites in underserved areas
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
COVID-19 testing site expands at Alameda County Fairgrounds
SF retailers anxious to reopen Monday for curbside pickup
More TOP STORIES News