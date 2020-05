WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update in the Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily press conference on the coronavirus will have a change of scenery Monday. The governor will be in Napa, Calif. instead of at the state's emergency operations center in Rancho Cordova.We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon here, on Facebook and YouTube The exact location of Newsom's visit wasn't initially disclosed to the press.After weeks of addressing the public every weekday at noon, Newsom broke from tradition Friday and met with lawmakers instead in a closed-door budget meeting. The governor is reportedly moving away from daily briefings and instead to more occasional updates.Napa is one of the counties in the Bay Area that has moved more swiftly into Phase 2 of reopening. It allowed curbside pickup, manufacturing and logistics work to resume last week.Napa County officials are also seeking state permission to join 23 other California counties in reopening further , including dine-in restaurants, schools and office buildings.