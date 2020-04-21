WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks ahead of update on reopening California

We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference here, Facebook and YouTube.
Newsom said during his briefing Tuesday that he wasn't ready to give an update on when the state might begin to roll back shelter-in-place restrictions and begin reopening. The governor said he'd give everyone a "peek behind the curtain" on Wednesday.
"I know how impatient people are, but I cannot express more gratitude for the incredible and heroic work all of you have done to soften the blow of this virus so far in the state of California," Newsom said. "I'm as eager as you to answer the question 'when' and on Wednesday we'll have more clarity."
Before making any decision on reopening, Newsom said he'd continue to evaluate the state's progress on six key criteria. (Read more on the criteria here.)
As of Monday, there were 30,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California. More than 1,200 people have died. Hospitalizations climbed by 1.9% since Sunday and ICU hospitalizations went up by 2.8%.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19