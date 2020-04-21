Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks ahead of update on reopening California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will give his daily update on novel coronavirus in California at noon Tuesday.

We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference here, Facebook and YouTube.

Newsom said during his briefing Tuesday that he wasn't ready to give an update on when the state might begin to roll back shelter-in-place restrictions and begin reopening. The governor said he'd give everyone a "peek behind the curtain" on Wednesday.

"I know how impatient people are, but I cannot express more gratitude for the incredible and heroic work all of you have done to soften the blow of this virus so far in the state of California," Newsom said. "I'm as eager as you to answer the question 'when' and on Wednesday we'll have more clarity."

Before making any decision on reopening, Newsom said he'd continue to evaluate the state's progress on six key criteria. (Read more on the criteria here.)

As of Monday, there were 30,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California. More than 1,200 people have died. Hospitalizations climbed by 1.9% since Sunday and ICU hospitalizations went up by 2.8%.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssacramentocaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshelter in placecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Santa Cruz ice cream shop struggles as publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans
Puppy stolen from ER nurse's home in Concord
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
WATCH TODAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
Coronavirus updates: City of Pacifica kicking out visitors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Puppy stolen from ER nurse's home in Concord
Exclusive: Bay Area thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home by stealing tires
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
SF woman speaks out about violent confrontation amid shelter-in-place order
2 missing Santa Rosa boys found safe
More TOP STORIES News