WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks ahead of update on reopening California

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will give his daily update on novel coronavirus in California at noon Tuesday.We'll be streaming Newsom's press conference here, Facebook and YouTube Newsom said during his briefing Tuesday that he wasn't ready to give an update on when the state might begin to roll back shelter-in-place restrictions and begin reopening. The governor said he'd give everyone a "peek behind the curtain" on Wednesday."I know how impatient people are, but I cannot express more gratitude for the incredible and heroic work all of you have done to soften the blow of this virus so far in the state of California," Newsom said. "I'm as eager as you to answer the question 'when' and on Wednesday we'll have more clarity."Before making any decision on reopening, Newsom said he'd continue to evaluate the state's progress on six key criteria. (Read more on the criteria here.) As of Monday, there were 30,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California. More than 1,200 people have died. Hospitalizations climbed by 1.9% since Sunday and ICU hospitalizations went up by 2.8%.