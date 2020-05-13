Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, wildfire season

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give his daily press conference on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday at noon.

He's expected to address a very different challenge California is facing: the threat of wildfires. After a dry winter, much of the state is experience drought conditions heading into peak fire season.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Newsom warned earlier this week the coronavirus pandemic has left the state with a multi-billion dollar budget deficit. He said the budget crisis could turn into a public safety issue if there's less funding for local fire and police departments.

The governor's comments come a day after he laid out new guidelines for reopening restaurants, malls and offices around the state. Though many are anxious reopen more businesses, only seven counties have been given the green light to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools.

