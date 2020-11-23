Gov. Newsom, family in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery.



Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today. However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday night that he and his family are quarantining after they were exposed to COVID-19.According to Newsom's tweet, the family learned late Friday evening that they had come into contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who had tested positive for COVID-19.Newsom says he and his family tested negative for the virus on Sunday and are following 'local guidance' by quarantining for 14 days.On Friday, a spokesman for the governor said one of his children may have been exposed to COVID-19 at school.The child began a 14-day quarantine "from the date of exposure" after the family was told a classmate at the private school had tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the governor, Nathan Click, said in an emailed statement.The family is quarantining at their home in Sacramento County. They will be tested regularly, Melgar said. Newsom's children range in age from 4 to 11.