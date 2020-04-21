NFL Draft 2020 List: A look at the top Bay Area college football prospects

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will run exclusively digital as the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought countless changes to the sports world.
College football hopefuls from across the country hope to hear their name called on draft day, thus making their NFL dreams come true.
This is true as well for players at Cal, San Jose State and Stanford.
We have compiled a list of all the eligible draft prospects from the Bay Area who may soon be on NFL rosters.
CAL GOLDEN BEARS:
Traveon Beck, Cornerback
Traveon Beck started seven of his 43 games played for Cal after joining the squad in 2016. He totaled 77 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 14 passes defended. He went on to participate in the 2020 Hula Bowl after his time on the Golden Bears roster.
Steven Coutts, Punter
Steven Coutts was one of the top college punters in the country and was named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy as a result. Coutts helped turn field position for Cal, averaging 40.5 yards per punt while pining opponents inside their 20-yard line 52 times. A good punter is always something NFL teams need and could help land him on a roster.
Ashtyn Davis, Safety
Ashtyn Davis is one of the top draft prospects for the California Golden Bears. The 6-1 200 pound safety from Santa Cruz is a versatile threat on defense and special teams. Davis originally walked on the Bears football roster after receiving a scholarship to run track at Cal. He competed in both sports and even won the 2017 Pac-12 Championship 110-meter hurdles event. Davis was one of three Cal players to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and has a chance to hear his name called on day two of the NFL Draft.
Colt Doughty, Inside Linebacker
Colt Doughty came to Berkeley by way of Los Gatos High School and the College of San Mateo. The local linebacker appeared in six games for Cal where he recorded three tackles after having a combined 177 tackles at the College of San Mateo.
Jordan Duncan, Wide Receiver
Jordan Duncan inserted himself into the starting lineup for his senior season and set career highs in catches and yards. In total, he leaves Cal with 19 starts, 62 catches for 782 yards receiving and eight touchdown grabs.
Jaylinn Hawkins, Safety
Jaylinn Hawkins is another dual-threat safety from Cal that has received plenty of national attention. He received an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine after becoming a mainstay in the Cal secondary. Originally a wide receiver, Hawkins switched to safety in the spring of 2016 and turned into a ball-hawking defender with 10 interceptions, 17 passes defended and seven breakups. With special teams ability, experts see Hawkins as an undrafted free-agent signing.
Alex Netherda, Running Back
Alex Netherda was a strong special teams player for the Golden Bears during his career. He finished his career with 12 tackles and played multiple positions on both sides of the ball. The Santa Rosa native finished with 15 total yards rushing in college.
Ben Hawk Schrider, Outside Linebacker / Defensive End
Ben Hawk Schrider joined Cal after graduating from Chattanooga in May 2019. While at Cal, he appeared in all 12 games and grabbed 21 tackles while also maintaining a 3.2 GPA or better. In fact, he held that GPA throughout college which earned him a spot on the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
Greg Thomas, Placekicker
Bay Area native Greg Thomas took a path through City College of San Francisco and Arizona State University before returning home to play for Cal. While there, he nailed 24 of 34 field goals attempted including the game-winner with 8 seconds to go in the game against Washington in his senior year. Thomas could get some calls as an undrafted free-agent.
Trey Turner III, Safety
Trey Turner III appeared in 43 games for Cal since 2015. In that span, he had 66 tackles and two picks for the Bears. Of the 10 major statistical categories for the safety, nine of them came in games played against Oregon State.
Evan Weaver, Inside Linebacker
Evan Weaver can easily be considered the heart and soul of the Cal Bears team. Images of the linebacker hoisting the Stanford Axe after defeating their Bay Area rivals will go down in Cal lore. Weaver joined the Bears after being the defensive player of the year in the state of Washington. After switching from defensive end to linebacker, Weaver developed into one of the best defenders in the nation. He was named to first-team AP All-American and All-Pac-12 after leading the country in tackles. Heart alone is a reason to draft him, but his talents should land him on an NFL roster on draft weekend.
SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS:
Ethan Aguayo, Linebacker
Ethan Aguayo will be remembered as one of the best linebackers to play for the San Jose State Spartans. Following in the footsteps of another great #31 at SJSU, Aguayo ninth on the all-time Spartan list for career tackles. He amassed 345 total to leave him eleventh on list of tackles among top active Football Bowl Subdivision players at the end of his senior season. With no invitation to the scouting combine, Aguayo may end up as an undrafted free-agent who will need to fight for a roster spot.
Brandon Ezell, Cornerback
Brandon Ezell played in two full seasons with the SJSU Spartans. In his time, he played on all three sides of the ball, but mostly at corner. He totaled 36 tackles and four interceptions for the Spartans.
Brett Foley, Tight End
Bretty Foley came to San Jose State by way of nearby Archbishop Mitty High School. Foley appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans in 2019 on offense and special teams. he finished with 17 catches for 195 yards and a score for the year.
Alex Galland, Punter
Alex Galland completed his bachelor's degree from Yale University in mechanical engineering before transferring for SJSU for his graduate season. He averaged 39.7 yards per punt for the Spartans with 17 of his 47 attempts ending up in the opponents 20 yard-line.
Chandler Hawkins, Safety
Chandler Hawkins saw his role on the Spartans decline as his career went on. In 37 games played, he had 37 tackles, mostly on special teams. He is also a multiple time All-Mountain West Academic award winner.
Troy Kowalski, Offensive Lineman
Big Troy Kowalski played all across the line while at San Jose State. He was a four-season starter, starting 45 of his 48 games as a college athlete. In his senior year, he was an honorable mention All-Mountain West player due to his production that helped the SJSU line only give up 14 quarterback sacks on 498 pass attempts. He can squat 645 pounds and dead lift 635. A strong, versatile lineman always has a place in the NFL.
Sailosi Latu, Defensive Tackle
If you went to a San Jose State football game, you heard Sailosi Latu's name a lot. The big man in the middle started all 12 games for the Spartans and had 54 tackles from the nose tackle position. At 6-3 334 pounds, Latu has the size to plug gaps in the NFL if a team takes a chance at him on draft weekend.
Josh Love, Quarterback
Josh Love came in as a walk-on for the Spartans and ended as one of the best players in San Jose State history. The 2019 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year led the Spartans to the first win over a SEC opponent in school history and finished the year knocking off rival Fresno State to reclaim the Valley Trophy. Love finished third all time in SJSU history with 7,206 yards, fourth all time in completions with 578 and seventh all time in total offense with 6,924. It may be difficult for Love to hear his name on draft day with other talent in the QB class, but he will be on a roster come NFL Training Camp in the summer.
Korey Mariboho, Offensive Lineman
Korey Mariboho played in 22 games during his Spartan career. Most of his work came as a special teams blocker after coming to San Jose State in 2018 after attending Saddleback College.
Deano Motes, Offensive Tackle
Deano Motes played along the offensive and defensive lines for SJSU. After spending time on a mission trip, Motes saw action in 22 games for San Jose State in 2018 and 2019.
Quinn Oseland, Offensive Lineman
Quinn Oseland transferred to SJSU from Minnesota where he played during the 2015-2018 seasons. Oseland worked alongside an offensive line that helped lead the way for one of the most prolific passing seasons in Spartan history.
Jesse Osuna, Linebacker
Jesse Osuna made the trip from Morgan Hill, Calif. and Live Oak High School to SJSU where he became a feared tackler over the middle of the field. He started 20 games for the Spartans and finished with 10 or more tackles in six contests. His best season at the college level came in his junior campaign where he started all 12 games and finished with a team best 10 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.
DeJon Packer, Running Back
DeJon Packer took the James Jones route to SJSU by way of Gunderson High School. As a Spartan, Packer scored 15 total touchdowns with 12 of them coming in his senior season. Packer had multiple touchdowns four times in 2019. His 17 carries for 93 yards and a score against Fresno State helped SJSU earn the victory.
Duane Tuitasi, Defensive Lineman
Duane Tuitasi came to SJSU from Australia where he never actually played American Football. In total, he played in six games as a reserve defensive lineman for SJSU.
Zamore Zigler, Cornerback
Zamore Zigler was another dual-threat player for San Jose State. He scored five touchdowns offensively for the Spartans and finished with 39 total tackles in 43 career games played.
STANFORD CARDINAL:
Ryan Beecher, Inside Linebacker
It was destined that Ryan Beecher attend Stanford University after many family members graduated throughout his lifetime. After watching games as a kid, he got to play as a linebacker for the school where he played in every game during his sophomore through senior seasons. He had 16 total tackles in 2019.
Obi Eboh, Cornerback
Obi Eboh started half of the team's 12 games in the 2019 season. The Texas native finished his career with 41 total tackles and a field goal block.
Devery Hamilton, Offensive Lineman
Devery Hamilton was a starting lineman for Stanford before an injury derailed his senior season. He has made starts across the offensive line during his time on the Farm including a start at left tackle in the Sun Bowl win over Pittsburgh in 2018.
Henry Hattis, Offensive Guard
Henry Hattis was another lineman that Stanford had and lost due to injury in 2019. He started the first six contests after not starting in his career before.
Richard McNitzky, Long Snapper
Richard McNitzky was the starting long snapper for the Stanford Cardinal in the 2019 season. His performance netted him a semifinalist nod for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Long snappers are one of the most underrated positions in football. You only truly know your snapper when he messes up. You didn't see McNitzky mess up much while on the Farm. If he could land on a NFL roster, he could last a long time in the league.
Colby Parkinson, Tight End
Colby Parkinson enters the draft in 2020, foregoing his senior year at Stanford. He is also the top prospect to come out of Stanford this year and earned an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Cardinal has produced some of the top tight ends in football, including the highest paid TE in NFL history. Parkinson follows right in line with the rest. He was a John Mackey Award semifinalist, the honor that recognizes the nations top tight ends. 87 catches, 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns were Parkinson's final numbers as a collegiate athlete. Parkinson can hear his name sometime on day three of the NFL Draft.
Bo Peek, Defensive Tackle
Bo Peak spent four seasons on the Stanford roster. He appeared in three games after being rated one of the best defensive tackles in the nation coming out of high school.
Andrew Pryts, Inside Linebacker
Andre Pryts was the constant man in the middle for the Cardinal defense in 2019. Pryts started all 12 games and led the team with 71 tackles in his senior year. He added one tackle for loss and his lone career interception.
Collin Riccitelli, Kicker/Punter
Collin Riccitelli spent four seasons on the Stanford roster. He appeared in three games in 2018 where he hit 8-of-10 extra points and nailed his lone career field goal attempt.
Jack Richardson, Quarterback
Jack Richardson came to Stanford from nearby Salinas where he finished as the school record holder for passing yards and touchdowns in a career and single-season. Richardson never saw much action behind K.J. Costello and Davis Mills while at Stanford.
Cameron Scarlett, Running Back
Cameron Scarlett was the Stanford team MVP thanks to his performance in his fifth year with the Cardinal. leading the team in touchdowns, 8, Scarlett filled in the role left by Bryce Love nicely to keep the offense running for Stanford. Scarlett finished in the Cardinal top-20 all-time with more than 1,600 rushing yards for Stanford. In 50 career games, he scored 25 touchdowns, rushed for 1,676 yards and added 523 receiving yards on 41 catches. Scarlett could land on a NFL roster as an undrafted free-agent.
Harry Schwartz, Wide Receiver
Harry Schwartz appeared in five games for the Stanford Cardinal in his three year college career. He joined the Cardinal after lettering in football and track at Brentwood High School in Southern California.
Trevor Speights, Running Back
Trevor Speights did not see any action in his senior season. He appeared in 20 career games during his junior and sophomore seasons where he finished with 95 carries for 363 yards and one touchdown.
Donald Stewart, Wide Receiver
Donald Steward appeared in 32 games during his four-year college career. He scored his lone touchdown against rival Cal on a 40 yard bomb from Davis Mills. Stewart finished with 14 career catches.
Jovan Swann, Defensive End
Jovan Swann saw plenty of action along the Stanford defensive line in his career. In 39 games played, the big man netted 85 total tackles, ten sacks and an interception in 2017. He also earned the distinction as one of the Big Game's most valuable player for Stanford last year.
Casey Toohill, Outside Linebacker
Casey Toohill was a force for the Stanford defense for multiple seasons. He not only had his best season of his career in 2019 on the field, but off the field, he was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award highlights scholar-athletes for combined academic and football success. His second-team All-Pac-12 selection helped him earn an invitation to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine alongside his teammate Colby Parkinson. Stanford linebackers have seen plenty of success in the league and Toohill can see similar success while rushing the passer at the next level. He will need to get bigger and stronger to fill out a NFL frame and make an impact in the professional ranks. Look for his name to be called as an undrafted free-agent.
Anthony Trinh, Outside Linebacker
Anthony Trinh showed skills on and off the field after being named to the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2019. He also appeared in 16 total games for Stnaford and had eight total tackles.
Michael Williams, Defensive Tackle
Michael Williams never missed a start during his junior and senior seasons at Stanford. Anchoring the middle of the defensive line, Williams recorded 24 total tackles, six for loss and 1 sack in 2019. In total, he had 72 total tackles in 38 games with 2 sacks during his time at Stanford. He may be a candidate to make a training camp roster this summer.
NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE ON ABC7:
Round 1: Thursday Apr. 23, 2019 - 5 p.m. PST
Rounds 2 & 3: Friday Apr. 24, 2019 - 4 p.m. PST
Rounds 4-7: Saturday Apr. 25, 2019 - 9 a.m. PST