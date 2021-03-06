nfl

Maia Chaka becomes NFL's 1st Black female game official

NEW YORK -- The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

"I am honored to be selected as an NFL official," Chaka said. "But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL's Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance - including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program - have earned her a position as an NFL official," said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league's football operations. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field."

RELATED: Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL postseason game

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor's in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

Sarah Thomas was the league's first female full-time official.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorknflfootballu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Raiders GM Mike Mayock endorses Derek Carr, calls him 'one of the top QBs in the NFL'
Washington Football Team replacing cheerleading team with coed dance team
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Experts explain what you should, shouldn't do if you're fully vaccinated
What to know when CA opens up vaccine eligibility on March 15
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting tonight
Bay Area baseball teams preparing to welcome back fans
Look at Bay Area ZIP codes receiving extra vaccines
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Beware of COVID-19 vaccine phone scams
Show More
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
Outdoor spectator sports like MLB can resume in red tier next month
SF's de Young Museum reopens with long-awaited Picasso exhibit
COVID-19 updates: SFUSD to offer in-person learning to some students starting April 12
One year later: SF health director discusses COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News