DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --The man charged with stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death on a BART platform in Oakland last week was back in court, but for a different case.
Twenty-seven-year-old John Cowell had a violent criminal record before this incident.
TIMELINE: BART stabbing suspect's criminal record
He was in the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.
Cowell no longer wore the bandages on his face that were visible during his court appearance last week.
Judge Stuart Hing said this parole violation hearing came after Cowell was charged with murder and attempted murder.
Cowell was released on parole about four months ago after spending two years in prison for robbery.
VIDEO: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Judge Hing asked Cowell if he could afford an attorney. Cowell said no. Another hearing on that was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Cowell's next court appearance on the murder of Nia Wilson and the attempted murder of her sister Letifah Wilson, will come on August 22.
Prosecutors say they are still gathering evidence to see if hate crime charges will be added.
If you'd like to make a donation to help Nia's family, click here.
Go here for full coverage on the stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station that took the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.
CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
- What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
- 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
- Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- Here's how you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
- 'He was wiping off his knife': BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
- Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
- 'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
- TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
- Bart releases info on pair of homicides