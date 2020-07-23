Arts & Entertainment

Broadway star Nick Cordero's one-man show set for release as live album on his birthday

It's titled "Live Your Life" and its release will coincide with what would have been the late actor's birthday, Sept. 17.
LOS ANGELES -- Nick Cordero's legacy will live on with the release of a live recording of his one-man show.

It's titled "Live Your Life" and its release will coincide with what would have been the late actor's birthday, Sept. 17.

Cordero spent 95 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles battling COVID-19 before he eventually passed away on July 5.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news about her husband's album via Instagram: "Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I've never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story."

Proceeds from the album, which was recorded in 2019, will benefit Cordero's family.

Zach Braff promises to take care of Broadway star's family after COVID-19 death
EMBED More News Videos

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with COVID-19, and messages of support are pouring in from around the world.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslive musicmusicalcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why thousands are still not getting EDD benefits
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Bay Area COVID-19 testing not equally accessible, data analysis shows
NY-level COVID-19 crisis in CA? SF expert says it's 'plausible' by early fall
The one neighborhood bearing the brunt of Marin Co,'s coronavirus cases
John Muir called 'racist' by Sierra Club
Navy vet beaten at Portland protest talks real message after video goes viral
Show More
WATCH TOMORROW: Get your EDD, unemployment questions answered
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's where you can your COVID-19 test results in minutes
CA breaks COVID-19 record, Newsom announces
CSU students required to take ethnic studies, social justice class beginning in 2023
More TOP STORIES News