Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MINEOLA, New York -- The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mineolanassau countynew yorkhit and runcelebritypedestrian struckpedestrian killedman killedfamous deathhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's Valentine's Day cooking activities you can do from home
COVID-19 live updates: 7-day positivity rate in CA at 3.7%
These scary clowns will deliver your Valentine's Day grams
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland woman attacked by 4 suspects in brazen theft
Show More
Oakland Chinatown rally against violence draws large crowd
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
How to love yourself this Galentine's Day
2-alarm fire destroys historic Half Moon Bay barn
Prince Harry, Meghan: 'Archie is going to be a big brother'
More TOP STORIES News