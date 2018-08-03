NIA WILSON

Heartbreaking speech from Nia Wilson's niece: 'Can you promise to come visit me in my dreams?'

In a heartbreaking speech during the memorial service for Nia Wilson, her niece talked about how much she looked up to her aunt.

In a heartbreaking speech during the memorial service for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson, her niece talked about how much she looked up to her aunt and asked if she could please visit her in her dreams.

