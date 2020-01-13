49ers Coach Shanahan talks Packers prep, 'unbelievable' fans at Levi's during win over Vikings

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are busy preparing for the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.During a press conference Monday, Coach Kayle Shanahan talked to the media about several topics from Garoppolo's ankle scare, being "pumped" to have Saleh back another year, and of course, getting ready for the conference title game.The 49ers obliterated the Packers earlier this season, but Shanahan says that doesn't mean anything going into this Sunday's game."We know it will be different," he said. "That game got away from them early and that's definitely not the team we're gonna see this week."Shanahan talked about the strengths of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams, but many 49er fans are wondering how their man behind center is doing.49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to injure his ankle early in Saturday's game against the Vikings, but Coach is assuring everyone, "he's good to go."In fact, he says he didn't even realize there was an issue and was actually, "upset with him for being a little late to the next play.""Then I realized he was hurting," Shanahan said.The 49ers went on to win that game 27-10, a game in which he said the home crowd was impressive.The fan noise, he said, was "unbelievable," even in pregame.Also unbelievable?"Our guys didn't sell any tickets to Minessota people either," Shanahan said. "All I saw in the stands was red.""It was very noticeable and gave us a special feeling," he said.A reporter later asked is Shanahan has a sense of the "regional uplifting" a win like Saturday's can do for the Bay Area?"Yeah, I do. Just cuz that stuff does it for me too. I mean not just as a coach but as a fan. I love sports," he said."When I watch the Warriors do good here that uplifts me. I love what sports does for people. Sports are great - It gives everyone a break."