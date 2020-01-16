Boudin Bakery giving away 49er logoed sourdough to lucky Niners fans ahead of NFC Championship Game

Boudin Bakery released the special loaf before the NFL playoff game last Saturday. The Niners beat the Vikings in the NFC Playoff Game so the bakery continued to make the Niners loaf.
Now the bakery is giving 20 loaves to 49er fans who reshare and like their post on Facebook and Twitter.
People have until Wednesday, Jan. 15 to enter to win and the loaves are for pick-up only from the Fisherman's Wharf location on Friday, Jan. 17.
Want to win the @49ers logo loaf, we’re giving away 20! Like & retweet this post to enter. For pick-up only at our Fisherman’s Wharf location on Friday, 1/17, last day to enter is Wednesday, 1/15.❤️💛🏈#BeLegendary #breadandgold #49ers pic.twitter.com/3jnRCV59xG— Boudin Bakery (@boudinbakery) January 13, 2020
The special loaf was priced at $149.
Boudin Bakery's sourdough is baked fresh throughout the day using the original recipe and starter from 1849.