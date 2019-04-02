Crime & Safety

Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police detain possible suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Police have detained a possible suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Holder, as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

Los Angeles County officials Monday detained a person matching Holder's description and investigators are working to confirm his identity.



Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.

By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect.

The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. But Hussle seemed to know he was in the middle of a challenging time. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."



Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his debut studio album "Victory Lap."

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London, according to AP.

Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeleslos angeles countyrapperhomicide investigationcelebrity deathsgun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rapper Nipsey Hussle released on bail
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
TOP STORIES
Photos released of suspect in beating at Denny's in Fremont
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
Green, Curry, Durant fined for criticizing officials
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial begins
Berkeley chemical engineer held without bail, charged with trying to poison co-worker
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Show More
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
2nd woman recounts unwanted touching by Joe Biden
Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News