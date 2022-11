In a tweet, the FBI urged people to "stay alert" and "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility."

TRENTON, New Jersey -- The FBI on Thursday said it has "received credible information of a broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues.

The nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but law enforcement sources told ABC News it was not a bomb threat.

