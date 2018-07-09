No bail for suspect in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain

The 77-year-old man accused of murdering a Long Beach fire captain and wounding two others at a senior housing facility appeared in court on Monday and received no bail. (Long Beach Fire Department)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The 77-year-old man accused of murdering a Long Beach fire captain and wounding two others at a senior housing facility appeared in court on Monday and received no bail.

Thomas Kim's previous court appearances were canceled because of a medical issue.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Long Beach FD Capt. David Rosa, as well as the attempted murder of another firefighter and a resident of the complex.

Rosa, 45, was fatally shot while searching for victims in an explosion at the senior living facility. Kim is accused of triggering the explosion designed to kill his upstairs neighbor and then shooting firefighters who responded to the blaze.

David was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Kim's arraignment was delayed until Aug. 15 due to medical issues and not being able to communicate with an attorney.

A public memorial service was held Tuesday for Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

City News Service contributed to this report.
