No charges for San Jose police officers involved in fatal January shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Jose District Attorney's Office announced that they will not charge two San Jose police officers who were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center in January. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose District Attorney's Office announced that they will not charge two San Jose police officers who were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center in January.

Around 5:00 p.m. on January 9, 2018, Thompson Nguyen drove to the plant on Blanchard Road, climbed over a fence and began to stalk the campus, carrying a hatchet in one hand and a metal staff in the other. Authorities said he also had another hatchet, three pipes, seven knives, nunchucks, a GoPro camera, and a sword.


According to the DA's Office, Officers Adam Hutson and Timothy Faye arrived soon after and tried to get Nguyen to drop his weapons. Nguyen told officers, "Shoot me!" and "Kill me!" numerous times. One officer replied, "We don't want to shoot."

Body cam footage released by the DA showed officers following Nguyen for several minutes and asked him nearly 30 times to stop before the shooting.

Officer's fired on Nguyen once he approached them with the hatchet and the metal staff and got within striking range.

Authorities say Nguyen suffered from mental illness

Prosecutor David Boyd said, "Any reasonable officer would conclude that Nguyen, whether as a result of a mental health issue or not, had decided that he was going to die that day and that if he had to attack an officer with a weapon to make it happen, he was going to do so."

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the DA's report, after the shooting, officers found a fake police badge and journals in Nguyen's car in which he wrote that Metcalf employees had put microchips in his brain.

BELOW ARE LINKS TO THE RAW BODAY CAMERA VIDEO, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body Cam 1

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body Cam 2

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body Cam 3
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingman shotsan joseSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 1 person wins $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot; 8 CA tickets match 5 of 6 numbers
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
VIDEO: Look inside this incredible $45 million SF home
Mega Millions fever hits Bay Area ahead of $1.6B drawing
Previously undisclosed crack in Millennium Tower prompting safety concerns
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.6B Mega Millions
Local 97-year-old ace pilot getting national Audie Murphy award
VIDEO: Drone captures aftermath of high rise building fire in SF
Show More
SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare
Funding to Transbay Joint Powers Authority suspended in unanimous vote
Alameda DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Study: It would take 20.5 years of saving to afford down payment for SJ home
More News