No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
The Latest on the final report into the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas says the investigation into the mass shooting shows no evidence of a conspiracy or a second gunman.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says Friday that the investigation revealed that Stephen Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting.

Lombardo says there was "no other gunman" besides Paddock.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a man who they say Paddock sold armor-piercing bullets.

Authorities have said the man, Douglas Haig, sold Paddock 720 rounds of tracer bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.

___

9:20 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas say the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit is expected to release a psychological profile of the Las Vegas mass shooter later this year.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.

Shooter Stephen Paddock was found dead in a 32nd floor hotel suite after he opened fire on crowds at a country music festival below, killing 58 people.

___

9:10 a.m.

Authorities in Las Vegas say they cannot "definitively" determine the gunman's motive in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.

Lombardo says shooter Stephen Paddock was "an unremarkable man" who showed signs of a troubled mind.

Lombardo Las Vegas police have completed their investigation into the shooting.

Paddock was found dead in the hotel room where he opened fire.

8:30 a.m.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival and was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced he will provide reporters with the results of 10 months investigating the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, though it's unclear if police will have any answers as to why gunman Stephen Paddock shot from a Mandalay Bay hotel room into a concert crowd of 22,000 people.

The sheriff and the top FBI official in Nevada have said that they believe the shooter acted alone and it was not terrorism and that they may never know his motive.

Police have released 13 batches of investigative documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video over the last three months.
