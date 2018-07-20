No winner in Mega Millions as prize surges to $493 million

JOYEETA BISWAS
There were no winners in Friday night's drawing of one of the largest totals in the history of the Mega Millions lottery. The jackpot will now be at least $493 million in next Tuesday's drawing.

It's possible the total will surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales.

The $493 million jackpot will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history. It will also be the largest total since a single ticket paid out $533 million to a person from New Jersey this March.

If there is a winner, and they take the cash payout, it will be worth $296 million.

The winning numbers on Friday were 44-14-30-62-1 with a Mega Ball of 1. The "megaplier" was 2x.

While no one won the big prize, the lottery announced two tickets -- in Illinois and Pennsylvania -- won $1 million each.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $433 million this week after the July 17 drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.

The jackpot has now rolled over 22 times since the last Mega Millions winner on May 4.

Earlier this year, two other Mega Millions winners made history -- a prize of $451 million in January and another of $533 million in April. The biggest Mega Millions payout of all time was $656 million, won by three tickets, in March 2012.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Sandoval homers to back Rodriguez as Giants beat A's 5-1
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Show More
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Mystery of wedding ring found on beach one step closer to being solved
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
More News