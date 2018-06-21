Noe Valley neighbors concerned following attack on mother

Dozens gathered at the Upper Noe Rec Center for a public safety meeting with Supervisor Jeff Sheehy and SFPD Ingleside Station's investigators and captain."We're still trying to get down to was this a fall, was this a push was the person struck and how exactly did this 37-year-old woman and her 6-month-old daughter end up on the ground," said Captain Jack Hart.It was June 3rd, just after 6 p.m. Surveillance video from a Nest cam shows the mother crossing 28th Street on Sanchez. After she walks out of frame, you can hear her screaming and seconds later, her baby crying. Someone appears to run up the hill after the attack.The mother was coming from Jess Farb's home when it happened."Nobody should be a victim of a senseless crime like this," said Farb.Farb says based on the CT scan, doctors believe the attacker hit her friend on the head with a blunt object, like a hammer.Captain Hart shared with neighbors every tip investigators have been exploring including one from NextDoor of a mother with her child in the Mission who was hit with a rolled up newspaper to the back of her head."We're casting a wide net we're keeping an open mind," said Hart.Residents let investigators know they're fed up with crime in their neighborhood."Does it take a mom getting beat with a baby before you guys spend 160 hours on it," asked one man."This is part of building trust with the community to let them know we're going to be with you in these extreme circumstances but we're also with you day to day," said Captain Hart.