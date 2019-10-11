PG&E Power Outage: Northern California man dependent on oxygen died 12 minutes after electricity went out, official says

El Dorado County Fire Chief Lloyd Ogan said Friday that fire personnel responded to a call in Pollock Pines that came in after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
He said crews arrived to find an unresponsive man in his 60s and were unable to revive him.
RELATED: PG&E CEO Bill Johnson apologizes, responds to criticism of Public Safety Power Shutoff
Ogan said the man's oxygen equipment required power but could not say whether the shutdown was related to his death.
PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith said it has not been able to confirm the accuracy of the report.
The utility started turning off electricity early Wednesday in Northern and Central California in advance of strong, dry winds.
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- FAQ: How long will this last, what's happening with PG&E, where can you get help?
- A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
- Are you ready for a blackout? Here's how to prepare
- LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California
- MAPS: PG&E power outage is affecting these Bay Area cities
- LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
- How to find out if PG&E power outages are coming, how to deal when they do
- LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff