North Bay prepares for strong storms

Another round of storms is moving into the Bay Area and that means places like Sausalito are bracing for the impact. (KGO-TV)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Another round of storms is moving into the Bay Area and that means places like Sausalito are bracing for the impact. That's where a huge mudslide happened earlier this month.

Time to get ready for the rain; forecasts say 5-9 inches could fall in the hills of the North Bay.

Sausalito will be keeping a close eye on the area where that mudslide happened. City officials are working with Caltrans and the National Park Service to monitor the hillside, watching the storm drain system and water runoff in the area.

Officials are also asking residents to pitch in this week, if you see a clogged drain and no workers in the area, that you remove the leaves to keep the area from flooding. They also say it is a good idea to have an emergency bag ready in case you have to make a quick evacuation. Also, check your property for areas that could flood.

