North Bay volunteers rally support, supplies for Butte County Fire survivors

Volunteers in the Northbay are rallying support for survivors of Camp Fire, some who have nothing.In Sonoma, people dropped off donations of towels, clothes and sleeping bags for a Camp Fire relief drive at Sonoma Valley High School."So many people got out with just their lives, they don't have a lot of resources," said Bill Oran who lives in Sonoma.Down the road, volunteer Barbara Hallford is rallying every good Samaritan she knows to help the animals impacted by the Camp Fire."Seeing scenes on social media and the news, you can't just stand by and do nothing," said Hallford.Hallford is spreading the word on social media about her donation drive for displaced animals of the fire after seeing heartbreaking images of horses, dogs, and goats running scared in the fire zone."It's so upsetting, I know I went four days not knowing if my animals were alive I can't imagine what people are going through, it's horrible," Hallford added.Hallford survived the 2017 North Bay wildfires, her horses escaped but their stable was destroyed.She's now partnering with Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store in Sonoma to collect donations of hay, alfalfa, grain, supplements and blankets.So far, about $2,000 in donations have been collected. The donations will be taken to the Butte County Fairgrounds next week.If you would like to donate you can drop animal supplies off at:Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store707-938-229119660 Arnold Drive Sonoma Ca