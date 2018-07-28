CARR FIRE

North Bay wildfire survivor seeks to help animals displaced by Carr Fire in Northern California

Volunteers from the North Bay are rallying support and donations for animals and their owners forced to flee the Carr Fire near Redding in Shasta County.

Cornell W. Barnard
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Volunteers from the North Bay are rallying support and donations for animals and their owners forced to flee the Carr Fire near Redding, Calif. The donation drive is being launched by one woman who lost everything during last year's devastating wildfires.

"It's time to pay it forward, I had so many people help me after the fire get back on my feet," said Barbara Hallford, a resident of Sonoma County.

Hallford nearly lost her prized horses Moose and Boomer during the fires. Their stable was destroyed, along with Hallford's riding school.

RELATED: Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 80,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in Shasta County

Hallford and friends want to help Carr Fire evacuees with donations of pet food.

"Horses, dogs, cats, goats, chickens, whatever, they all need to eat," Hallford said.

She's putting the word out for donations on Facebook.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store in Sonoma is helping with donations of hay.

"So many local ranchers needed help after the fires, we're happy to help," said manager Jan Mills.

Hallford is hoping to accompany several trucks full of donations to Shasta County this week.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
