deadly shooting

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during North Carolina house party, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, officials told ABC News.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinadeadly shootingpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in SF's Mission District
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers
Seeking Solace: Do healing crystals work? Experts weigh in
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Santa Clara Co. officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Stanford lab tech's journey from Africa to COVID-19 front lines
Show More
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland family's message to robbers who stole life savings
Oakland to crack down on Lake Merritt crowds Easter weekend
Here's how SF is ensuring vaccines reach underserved communities
More TOP STORIES News