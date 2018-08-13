GUN LAWS

Man to now face charges in deadly shooting over parking spot once thought to fall under Florida's 'stand your ground' law

Stand your ground killing now ruled manslaughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Florida prosecutors have charged a white man in the death of an unarmed black man whose videotaped shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

RELATED: Florida 'stand your ground' shooter charged with manslaughter

The Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said Monday that 47-year-old Michael Drejka has been charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton. Sheriff's officials said he was arrested Monday.

RELATED: Study finds Fla. homicide rate up after passage of 'Stand Your Ground' law

McGlockton's girlfriend said Drejka confronted her as she sat in the couple's car with two of their children because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. The girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, said Drejka was cursing at her. Video shows McGlockton then exited the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton as he backed away.

