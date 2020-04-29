Southern California nurse's aide who cares for COVID-19 patients faces eviction despite paying rent

"When he served me with an eviction notice right away, it just... it threw me off," she said.
She was surprised because a Rialto city ordinance temporarily prohibits evictions for failure to pay rent, but Mojica is not behind on rent.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools
ABC7's sister station in Los Angeles reached out to her landlord, but did not hear back. They also tried to contact anyone with the Rialto City Council to clarify if Mojica was protected from eviction, but no one was available.
Adding to the confusion, simply looking for a new place is difficult given Mojica's work at the hospital and physical distancing requirements.
"To even see a house, it's kind of limited," Mojica said. "That's where I'm finding it hard."
"If you're evicted, how do you move? How do you get a moving truck? How do you get a bunch of people to help you move?" Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said. "Basically, if you get an eviction notice now and you get locked out, you're being forced out into the streets."
Bonin spoke with ABC7's sister station about his efforts to halt evictions completely until the pandemic is over and understands Mojica's confusion.
"There is a patchwork and a maze of different rules up and down the state," Bonin said. "They differ from city to city, and it's confusing the hell out of tenants."
RELATED: Nurses trying to answer call for COVID-19 service finding they aren't needed
L.A.'s eviction moratorium ends when the local emergency does, but it is unlikely the economy will rebound to the point where renters can quickly repay back rent.
"There is still an undeniable fear and a predictable reality that once this ends there's going to be a tidal wave of evictions," Bonin said. "That under the protections that have been done so far, we're just stalling the evictions rather than letting them happen now. We need to prevent them entirely."
Bonin says the California Judicial Council will not process evictions until 90 days after the pandemic ends. Evictions can be served, but renters will not have to vacate.
"An easy way to end this confusion is to say to landlords, 'you can't even serve that notice until after this pandemic,'" Bonin said.
Meanwhile, Mojica is left wondering what will happen.
"Give me six months, give me five months to look for something, but 60 days is almost unreal," Mojica said.
The Eviction Defense Network and Coalition for Economic Survival are resources that can help navigate you through the eviction process.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19