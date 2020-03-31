New York business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N95 face masks

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY -- A business in New York was fined for selling fake N95 masks that were not certified.

Nassau County officials say the business was selling the masks out of a warehouse at an inflated price.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks as they do not offer any health protection benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthmedicalcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakcounterfeitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Worldwide confirmed cases top 800,000
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
Pacifica nursing home pegged as COVID-19 'hot spot' struggling to access testing kits
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
East Bay pop-up lab to improve speed of COVID-19 test results
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 7 new deaths, 342 new cases
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
More TOP STORIES News