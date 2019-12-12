New York City college student stabbed to death during mugging in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old college student was stabbed to death during a mugging in a New York City park.

Police said Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College in Manhattan, was approached by a group of teens who demanded her property around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Morningside Park. They then stabbed her several times in the torso and fled the scene on foot.

She was found collapsed on the sidewalk by a school security guard and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Our sister station WABC-TV in New York reported that a group of teenagers were being questioned Thursday morning. So far, no arrests have been made.

Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock released a statement that read, in part:

Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community. This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. Please know that we are all grieving together and I am thinking of you as we process this awful news as a community.
