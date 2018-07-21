ERIC GARNER

NYPD files formal departmental charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo in Eric Garner's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Eric Garner's mother responds to NYPD letter about moving ahead with internal hearings

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
One of the police officers involved in Eric Garner's death will face departmental charges, the NYPD confirmed Saturday.

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo was formally charged Friday with violating department regulations.

Pantaleo will not be arraigned or make any court appearances.

His department case will be heard and prosecuted by the Civilian Complaint Review Board.

RELATED: Eric Garner's family 'frustrated' by slow pace of federal investigation

At this time he is the only officer involved facing departmental charges, but the case against his supervising NYPD sergeant is anticipated and still pending.

Tuesday marked four years since Garner's death at the hands of the NYPD.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne noted the anniversary in pointing out that the department had deferred taking disciplinary action while it awaited the DOJ's decision on civil rights charges.

Garner's videotaped chokehold became a rallying cry for protests over police killings of black men. It shows Pantaleo taking Garner down and him gasping, "I can't breathe."

Pantaleo's lawyer says he used a takedown move taught by the police department and expects to be vindicated after trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
eric garnernypddepartment of justiceofficer chargedNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ERIC GARNER
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
Oakland: DA's office drops charges against Black Friday 14
Protesters demand BART drop charges against Black Friday 14 activists
San Jose officer let go after sending threatening tweets
More eric garner
Top Stories
1 killed after chase, crash on Highway 24 in Orinda; WB lanes shutdown
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
How to help duck boat victims and their families
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Show More
Missing baby found safe, father taken into custody in Harlem
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone
'We're in the midst of an all-out assault on human dignity': Joe Biden
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
More News