Oak Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts mandatory evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO -- An active fire burning in Mendocino County is prompting evacuation orders in Willits area Monday.Mendocino Sheriff's officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for for the following areas in Willits: Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road and Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road.Also for following areas in Covelo: South of Boardman Ridge/Anthony Peak, East of Nebo rock, North of McCoy Ridge and West of the Glenn County/Tehama County line with Mendocino County.Sheriff's officials say the fire is moving north, and advise residents to take a safe route out of the area.The Oak Fire is not known to be related with the lightning complex fires burning in the Bay Area.