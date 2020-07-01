At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, eastbound lanes shut down, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 580 in Oakland that has left several people injured.

It happened on Hwy 580 near 106th Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland police say they received an initial report that 4 people were shot.



CHP is leading the investigation but has not elaborated on how many people have been injured.

SKY7 was above the scene when two people were loaded into ambulances.

WATCH: Two victims loaded into ambulances after shooting on I-580 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 580 that has left several people injured.



The freeway is currently shut down in the eastbound direction.

