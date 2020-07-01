At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, eastbound lanes shut down, officials say

It happened on Hwy 580 near 106th Wednesday afternoon.
Oakland police say they received an initial report that 4 people were shot.
The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave. At this time 4 victims have been reported injured. Traffic Stopped, please use alternate routes.— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 1, 2020
CHP is leading the investigation but has not elaborated on how many people have been injured.
SKY7 was above the scene when two people were loaded into ambulances.
WATCH: Two victims loaded into ambulances after shooting on I-580 in Oakland
The freeway is currently shut down in the eastbound direction.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.