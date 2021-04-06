Oakland Airport terminal evacuated by law enforcement

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland International Airport's Terminal 1 was evacuated Tuesday morning as deputies and crisis negotiators work to to de-escalate a situation.

The sheriff's office says a man armed with a knife was threatening to hurt himself. Officers evacuated the terminal as they worked to get the man help, they said.

As of 8:30 a.m., the incident was still ongoing. The airport advises travelers with flights on Alaska, Delta, Frontier and Hawaiian airlines contact the airline to see how they are impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
