Oakland BART stabbing suspect to make court appearance

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:

A man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson, 18, at the MacArthur Bart Station Sunday night will make a court appearance Wednesday.Police looked for John Cowell for almost 24 hours and witnesses are now coming forward saying they saw him riding the trains.Jaunice Reed says she saw him Monday night at the Coliseum Bart Station.She recognized him as the man BART police were looking for and said she immediately had a reaction to seeing him. "I don't know, he just gave me a feeling in my stomach. I don't know. I don't know. I guess call it intuition," Reed said.Cowell is accused of stabbing Wilson to death at the MacArthur station as she tried to transfer trains.Police say the attack was unprovoked and they haven't figured out a motive. Nia's sister was also stabbed and later said they did not know the man who attacked them.Officials said Cowell will face a murder charge along with assault with a deadly weapon. He is in jail and no bail has been set.