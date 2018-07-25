BART

Oakland BART stabbing suspect to make court appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

A man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson, 18, at the MacArthur Bart Station Sunday night will make a court appearance Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson, 18, at the MacArthur Bart Station Sunday night will make a court appearance Wednesday.

Police looked for John Cowell for almost 24 hours and witnesses are now coming forward saying they saw him riding the trains.

Jaunice Reed says she saw him Monday night at the Coliseum Bart Station.

RELATED: Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect

She recognized him as the man BART police were looking for and said she immediately had a reaction to seeing him. "I don't know, he just gave me a feeling in my stomach. I don't know. I don't know. I guess call it intuition," Reed said.

Cowell is accused of stabbing Wilson to death at the MacArthur station as she tried to transfer trains.

VIDEO: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
EMBED More News Videos

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.



Police say the attack was unprovoked and they haven't figured out a motive. Nia's sister was also stabbed and later said they did not know the man who attacked them.

Officials said Cowell will face a murder charge along with assault with a deadly weapon. He is in jail and no bail has been set.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationpolicehomicidehomicide investigationmurderbart policeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
BART police release info in pair of homicides
BART
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
Timeline: BART stabbing suspect's criminal record
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing
More BART
Top Stories
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
Pickax-wielding vandal destroys Trump's star on Walk of Fame
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch the dangerous stabbing suspect
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
VIDEO: Bear family splashes around in SoCal backyard
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Show More
African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family
Judge in Manafort's Virginia trial asks prosecutors to avoid mentioning collusion
American hostage mom Caitlan Coleman leaves Canada, returns to US with children
Federal agents arrest NXIVM co-founder
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
More News