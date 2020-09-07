Coronavirus California

2 East Bay sister entrepreneurs create leather coasters to help struggling Oakland businesses

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two young entrepreneurs in the East Bay are using new skills they developed during the shelter-in-place to not only create a business, but save others at the same time.

We first introduced you to 10-year-old Brianna Wong and her 6-year-old sister, Ashley, from Oakland back in April. They wanted to help feed hungry kids when the pandemic first began, so they learned how to make leather keychains, embossed with sayings like "wash your hands."

They raised enough money to provide meals to thousands of kids.

More recently, when they heard some of their favorite places in Oakland are struggling because of the pandemic, like the Oakland Zoo, Chabot Space Center and Oakland Museum, they wanted to help.

Using their skills, they've been designing and making embossed leather coasters and selling them on their website www.duckandchick.com and through a collaboration with Oaklandish.

The girls sold out of the coasters within just 12 hours. Mom says the girls have dreams of becoming adult entrepreneurs one day and are busy making coasters to fulfill even more orders soon.

