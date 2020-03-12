VIDEO: Elderly woman robbed by man, young girl in broad daylight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Shocking video from Oakland shows an elderly Asian woman being robbed in broad daylight by a man and a young girl.According to the victim's granddaughter, it happened Wednesday just before Noon on Santa Rita Street by 40th & Rosedale Avenues.The clear video shows a man driving up in a white Dodge Charger and stopping near the victim who is working outside her home.The man then gets out of his car along with a young girl and walks up to the woman, apparently holding a necklace or some sort of jewelry.In the video, the man and the young girl can be seen apparently putting jewelry on the woman while also removing something. The woman's granddaughter said the robbers took off her grandmother's jewelry to allegedly compare it to jewelry they had.After doing this the man and girl go back to their car and take off.The elderly woman can be seen and heard on the video say 'No, No!' but the robbers drive off with her jewelry.The family shared the video on social media hoping that someone would recognize the suspects and the vehicle. They also filed a report with Oakland Police.ABC7 News reached out to Alameda County Sheriff's and they confirmed that they are aware of the case and monitoring the investigation.