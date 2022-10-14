  • Watch Now

Large response to 4-alarm apartment fire in Oakland near Lake Merritt

20 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 4-alarm apartment fire near Lake Merrit in Oakland early Friday morning.

The fire is at an apartment complex at 401 Santa Clara Ave, which is about a block from the Grand Lake Theatre.

The California Highway Patrol is calling for the nearby Grand Ave offramp to be closed down.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

