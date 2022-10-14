Large response to 4-alarm apartment fire in Oakland near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 4-alarm apartment fire near Lake Merrit in Oakland early Friday morning.

The fire is at an apartment complex at 401 Santa Clara Ave, which is about a block from the Grand Lake Theatre.

The California Highway Patrol is calling for the nearby Grand Ave offramp to be closed down.

