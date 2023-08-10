A fire burning in a debris pile at Schnitzer Steel near the Port of Oakland is putting off a lot of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

Huge plume of smoke visible from debris fire burning near Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire burning in a debris pile at a recycling plant near the Port of Oakland is putting off a lot of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

The fire is at Schnitzer Steel along Embarcadero West on the edge of Jack London Square.

Images from our Emeryville tower camera showed a large plume of smoke rising from the fire.

Oakland fire officials say the fire is contained, meaning it won't spread but it's going to burn for quite a while.

There have been fires at Schnitzer Steel in the past, the most recent in June 2020 and there have been more than half a dozen going back to 2010.

