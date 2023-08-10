  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Huge plume of smoke visible from debris fire burning near Port of Oakland

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, August 10, 2023 1:43AM
Huge plume of smoke visible from Oakland debris fire
EMBED <>More Videos

A fire burning in a debris pile at Schnitzer Steel near the Port of Oakland is putting off a lot of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire burning in a debris pile at a recycling plant near the Port of Oakland is putting off a lot of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

The fire is at Schnitzer Steel along Embarcadero West on the edge of Jack London Square.

RELATED: Fire at metal recycling facility leaves smoke over Oakland's Jack London Square

Images from our Emeryville tower camera showed a large plume of smoke rising from the fire.

Oakland fire officials say the fire is contained, meaning it won't spread but it's going to burn for quite a while.

There have been fires at Schnitzer Steel in the past, the most recent in June 2020 and there have been more than half a dozen going back to 2010.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW