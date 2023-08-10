Huge plume of smoke visible from debris fire burning near Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire burning in a debris pile at a recycling plant near the Port of Oakland is putting off a lot of smoke that can be seen from miles away.
The fire is at Schnitzer Steel along Embarcadero West on the edge of Jack London Square.
RELATED: Fire at metal recycling facility leaves smoke over Oakland's Jack London Square
Images from our Emeryville tower camera showed a large plume of smoke rising from the fire.
Oakland fire officials say the fire is contained, meaning it won't spread but it's going to burn for quite a while.
There have been fires at Schnitzer Steel in the past, the most recent in June 2020 and there have been more than half a dozen going back to 2010.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live