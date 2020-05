George Floyd death: Oakland protest ends in flames, multiple officers injured

EMBED >More News Videos Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd walked onto I-880 in Oakland on Friday night.

THEY JUST LIT CHASE BANK ON FIRE IN OAKLAND. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/I4CsBU572t — BARRY #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾 (@TVRNTWRLD) May 30, 2020

Protesters broke into Target on Broadway at 27th Street and are looting the store. #Oakland #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/E3rAAUt9Xx — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) May 30, 2020

Fire raging inside Mercedes-Benz of Oakland in the Auto Row section of Oakland. pic.twitter.com/5s4bWwIPeh — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) May 30, 2020

Oakland Police are notifying the crowd at 7 and Broadway the demonstration is now an Unlawful Assembly. Multiple officers were injured when projectiles were thrown. We are requesting people to leave the area. pic.twitter.com/xVq85FqRz3 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 30, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Sargent Ray Kelly spoke with ABC7 News about the "heartbreaking" death of George Floyd and the ripple effect it has on the country.

EMBED >More News Videos VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- George Floyd protests in Oakland turned violent Friday night after demonstrators clashed with Oakland police officers and shut down I-880The group began marching around 8 p.m. Friday and made their way to the interstate as officers monitored the situation from afar.Some of the protesters entered I-880 on the southbound side and started walking on the interstate as cars tried to avoid hitting them.BART says 12th St. Oakland City Center is closed and trains are not stopping at the station due to a civil disturbance.At 9:45 p.m. a video surfaced on Twitter showing the Chase Bank being set on fire:And another of what appears to be looters at the Target store on Broadway at 27th:There are also reports of several other fires being set at various locations in downtown Oakland, including the Starbucks at the City Center, and the Mercedez-Benz of Oakland.At 9:50 p.m. Oakland P.D. tweeted that multiple officers have been injured by objects thrown by protesters. Authorities say they are telling crowd at at 7th and Broadway the demonstration is now an Unlawful Assembly.About twenty minutes before that tweet from Oakland police, Sargent Ray Kelly spoke with ABC7 News about the impact of what happened in Minneapolis on the whole country."What happened in Minneapolis is heartbreaking," he said.He says for law enforcement who dedicate their life to community service, this "hurts your heart," and it's hard to regain trust from the public that took so long to build."One incident anywhere in the country has this gigantic ripple effect and it doesn't matter which patch you have on your arm, or what city you're from, the fact that you wear a badge, that you represent, in this case, something horrendous that happened to a member of the community."Earlier Friday, Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer said the department was aware of the demonstrations planned for Friday night and possibly the weekend in response to the in-custody death of Floyd. According to Manheimer, the department wants to voice that it understands the tensions within our communities and that it stands with the Oakland community as they receive this "disturbing situation" in Minneapolis.She stressed that Oakland Police Department's role is to create safe places for freedom of speech and demonstrations."We as the police need to create that balance of ensuring rights of everyone to demonstrate and to have a safe place that they can voice their frustration," she said.Manheimer added that she wants to be sure there is no violence or destruction in the community during these demonstrations and said poilce will take enforcement action if there is damage to property or violence.About 60 people demonstrated peacefully Thursday afternoon.The protest was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.The police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck was arrested Friday and charged with murder in a case that sparked protests across the United States and violence in Minneapolis.Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Freeman did not provide immediate details, but said a criminal complaint would be made available later Friday and that more charges were possible.In the video, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd is on the ground. He gradually becomes motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore bystanders' shouts to get off him. Freeman said the investigation continues into the other three officers, but that authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."Freeman highlighted the "extraordinary speed" in charging the case just four days after Floyd's death, but also defended himself against questions about why it did not happen sooner. He said his office needed time to put together evidence, including what he called the "horrible" video by a bystander. He said he would not bring a case unless he had enough evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.