Oakland girl hit by gunfire on New Year's Eve improving, officials say

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The six-year-old Oakland girl hit in the head by celebratory Gunfire just after midnight on New Year's Eve is improving, according to officials with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

RELATED: 6-year-old hit by gunfire on New Year's Eve remains hospitalized

Officials say the girl said a few words to her parents Thursday morning, so they're very encouraged.

RELATED: Oakland Police Chief says 'put down the guns' after 6-year-old hit in head by celebratory gunfire

Doctors has said the bullet cannot be removed from her skull. Because of that, Police won't be able to do a ballistics test in order to match the bullet to a gun, which will make it difficult to solve the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotalameda countyshootingnew year's eveOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
Oakland Police Chief says 'put down the guns' after little girl shot by celebratory gunfire
Police say 6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
Top Stories
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
Body found in landfill near Livermore identified
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
SoCal congressman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Show More
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
First meteor shower of 2019 peaks Thursday into Friday
Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
More News