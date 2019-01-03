The six-year-old Oakland girl hit in the head by celebratory Gunfire just after midnight on New Year's Eve is improving, according to officials with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.Officials say the girl said a few words to her parents Thursday morning, so they're very encouraged.Doctors has said the bullet cannot be removed from her skull. Because of that, Police won't be able to do a ballistics test in order to match the bullet to a gun, which will make it difficult to solve the case.