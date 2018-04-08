Oakland hills Grizzly Peak crash victim identified as San Pablo resident

The woman found dead off Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills has been identified as a 53-year-old San Pablo resident. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The woman found dead off Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills has been identified as a 53-year-old San Pablo resident.

Eun Sil's white Toyota Prius crashed off a 100-foot cliff. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

She had been reported missing by her boyfriend earlier in the week.

RELATED: Police say woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak

The boyfriend was in Hawaii and is cutting his vacation short to return to the Bay Area.

