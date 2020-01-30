over it

DRONEVIEW7: Volunteers help Lake Merritt sparkle as the crown jewel of Oakland

By Tim Jue
OAKLAND (KGO) -- It's a wildlife refuge, a recreation hot spot, and a civic treasure.

Oakland's Lake Merritt is called the jewel of the city. The heart-shaped 140-acre lake is located smack dab in the middle of town. It has served as a civic gathering place for generations of Oaklanders - a spot for celebration, community, and protest.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: History is everywhere at fast-changing Alameda Point

"It's a meeting place for all different types of people, from across ethnic backgrounds and religious backgrounds," said James Robinson, executive director of the non-profit Lake Merritt Institute. "It's a very therapeutic place to be. A lot of people are actually referred here by hospitals to get natural healing."

Robinson's institute is dedicated to keeping the Lake clean and vibrant for the wildlife that call it home. He said it hasn't always been that way.

The lake saw years of neglect and pollution - something his organization has help reverse through volunteer clean-up events that draw both locals and visitors.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: San Francisco's Ironic Icon: A sundial in the city's foggiest neighborhood

"It was declared the oldest wildlife refuge in 1870," Robinson said. "It's an amazing place where we can get inner city children come down, see nature, and experience it -- sometimes for the first time."

Take a look at all Over It videos here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandrecreationbirdsover itoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OVER IT
DRONEVIEW7: East Bay's Fernandez Ranch offers shelter-in-place escape
COVID-19: Powerful drone video captures empty Bay Area landmarks
DRONEVIEW7: Bay Area streets silenced by coronavirus shelter-in-place
San Francisco's hidden sundial is the city's most ironic landmark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News