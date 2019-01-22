Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide

The Oakland Police Department says they have arrested a person of interest in connection with a triple homicide earlier this month.On Jan. 4 police responded to the 1000 block of Center Street where they found three gunshot victims. The victims were later identified as Gino Houchins, 21, of Vallejo, Marcus Fuller Jr., 29, of Oakland and Dante Johnson, 31, of Oakland.Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and that investigators are forwarding the case to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for review and charging.