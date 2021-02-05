OPD insider selected as new Oakland police chief, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned Oakland has chosen a new top cop.
Neither the Oakland Police Department nor the mayor's office will confirm, but multiple sources tell ABC7 News the city's choice to be the next police chief is LeRonne Armstrong.
He was the Deputy Chief of Police and is a longtime veteran of the Oakland Police Department.
Armstrong has served 22 years, joining the force in 1999.
Before that, he spent four years with the Alameda County Probation Department.
Armstrong is a native of West Oakland and a graduate of McClymond's High School.
A formal announcement naming him as chief is expected within the week.
He replaces former chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired without cause by Mayor Libby Schaaf last February.
