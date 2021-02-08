Society

WATCH TODAY: Swearing in ceremony for new Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A ceremony will take place today to swear in LeRonne Armstrong as Oakland's new police chief.

Armstrong is being promoted from Deputy Chief and is a 22-year veteran of the department.

His promotion comes nearly one year after Anne Kirkpatrick was fired by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. Kirkpatrick was a newcomer to Oakland, while Armstrong was born and raised in West Oakland where he attended McClymonds High School.

"He's always just a phone call away and he's a person that can relate to our community, which is something we really need," said Cleveland McKinney, longtime McClymond's administrator and friend of Armstrong.

RELATED: Oakland Mayor Schaaf confirms LeRonne Armstrong will be city's next police chief

"I think it's important for the image of the African American males, from that community, from the city of Oakland or from any urban area, that an African American man from an urban area, a deprived area, can uplift himself," said Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris, a frequent critic of OPD over the years.

Armstrong will face rising crime in Oakland, deep budget cuts and an ongoing process of re-imagining police services in a way that will divert some duties away from sworn officers.

Watch Armstrong's swearing in ceremony at 10 a.m. in the media player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandcrimepolice chiefopdoaklandpolicelibby schaaf
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland grandma attacked by 2 men after returning from bank
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Bay Area viewers give highs and lows of Super Bowl LV
2 kids found safe after car stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
SFUSD, teachers union reach agreement to reopen schools
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
79-year-old man violently attacked while walking in SF
COVID-19 updates: Protest planned outside Palo Alto School District
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
AccuWeather forecast: Quiet beginning, rainy ending to our 7-day forecast
More TOP STORIES News