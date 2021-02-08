OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A ceremony will take place today to swear in LeRonne Armstrong as Oakland's new police chief.
Armstrong is being promoted from Deputy Chief and is a 22-year veteran of the department.
His promotion comes nearly one year after Anne Kirkpatrick was fired by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. Kirkpatrick was a newcomer to Oakland, while Armstrong was born and raised in West Oakland where he attended McClymonds High School.
"He's always just a phone call away and he's a person that can relate to our community, which is something we really need," said Cleveland McKinney, longtime McClymond's administrator and friend of Armstrong.
RELATED: Oakland Mayor Schaaf confirms LeRonne Armstrong will be city's next police chief
"I think it's important for the image of the African American males, from that community, from the city of Oakland or from any urban area, that an African American man from an urban area, a deprived area, can uplift himself," said Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris, a frequent critic of OPD over the years.
Armstrong will face rising crime in Oakland, deep budget cuts and an ongoing process of re-imagining police services in a way that will divert some duties away from sworn officers.
Watch Armstrong's swearing in ceremony at 10 a.m. in the media player above.
WATCH TODAY: Swearing in ceremony for new Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News