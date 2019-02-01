Oakland police conduct search in Lake Merritt after chase

Oakland police are searching for something in the water in Lake Merritt after a police chase through the city ended in the area. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police were searching for something in the water in Lake Merritt Friday morning after a police chase through the city ended in the area of Lakeshore Avenue.

One officer was sitting on the steel beam of the overpass bridge there.

Authorities say the car involved in the pursuit spun out and the occupants tried to run.

The pursuit started shortly after 9AM on East 16th Street near 23rd Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say officers tried to stop a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery. The driver refused to stop.

"A short vehicle pursuit ensued, and concluded in the 1200 block of Lakeshore," said police. "Officers arrested one male adult 23 years old from Oakland."

An investigation is underway.
