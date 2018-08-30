Oakland police, families make public plea in 2016 double murder

These sketches released by police show persons of interest in connection with a 2016 double homicide in Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been a long time, but the pain is still fresh for the families of two young men shot and killed at an Oakland street party two summers ago.


"I know someone knows something. This has been two years," said the grandmother of 20-year-old Craig Fletcher-Cook, who was one of two young men gunned down. "It's hard. It's very hard."

"These family and friends are hurting, they deserve justice and they deserve closure," said Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who was flanked by the family of Fletcher-Cook as investigators released new video and sketches in hopes of finally cracking the 2-year-old case.

VIDEO: Two men fatally shot near downtown Oakland art gallery identified
Two men who were fatally shot near downtown Oakland's Prime Development art gallery early Sunday morning have been identified as Terrence McCrary and Craig Fletcher Cooks, both Berkeley High School graduates.



One video, eight seconds long, captures the panic in the crowd as gunshots are fired. Investigators believe they came from multiple gunmen on the night of Aug. 14, 2016.

It happened during a party outside Prime Development Gallery on 15th Street, three blocks off Broadway.


When the gunfire stopped, 20-year-old Fletcher-Cook and 22-year-old artist Terrence McCrary Jr. were both dead.

Now police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men captured on surveillance footage seconds after the shooting.

RELATED: Two men fatally shot near art gallery in downtown Oakland

A sketch artist also came up with likenesses of the two men and a third, who they believe is a potential suspect.

"There were a lot of people there, a lot of rumors going around," said a tearful Mary Cazden, Fletcher-Cook's foster mother who also made a public plea for someone in the very large crowd that night to come forward.


"This picture was taken two weeks before he died at a graduation ceremony," said Cazden, clutching an 8x10 photo of the smiling Fletcher-Cook. "He had the whole world in front of him. We're really hurting."

"You gotta look at that when you see a family grieving and have some form of connection," added Oakland Police Captain Roland Holmgren, "Some form of , 'Hey, if that was my loved one up there, I would want to come forward and give that piece of information.' That's what we're hoping for, that's what we want right now."

