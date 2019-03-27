Crime & Safety

Oakland police respond to report of child shot

SKY7 is over an Oakland, Calif. home where it is believed a young child was accidentally shot in the head on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating the report of a child shot in the head on Ritchie Street.

Officials say that the child is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital.

Police say at least one adult was inside the home at the time.

There's no word yet on any arrests.


