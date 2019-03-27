Oakland police respond to report of child shot

Officials say that the child is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital.
Police say at least one adult was inside the home at the time.
There's no word yet on any arrests.
#DEVELOPING @OaklandFireLive confirms that boy shot in head inside home in East Oakland this afternoon is in critical condition. Neighbors call it “devastating.” Unclear how it happened. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/E5LR7NoWOK— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 27, 2019
#DEVELOPING Heavy @oaklandpoliceca police presence at Ritchie St. in Oakland where a young boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head. No word yet on how it happened or his condition. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/LJOx3pSH9W— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 27, 2019