OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating after a car crashed into the Highland Children's Center.The investigation revealed that the suspect carjacked a vehicle and intentionally drove into the school building, located at 1322 86th Avenue.Officers quickly arrived on scene and made an arrest.Police say one adult was injured.Parents can pick up their children at 86th Avenue and A Street due to streets being closed.