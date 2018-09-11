Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe

Police in Oakland, Calif. announced on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 that a missing 1-year-old boy was found safe. (Oakland Police Department/Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police say a 1-year-old boy who was last seen Monday afternoon at a McDonald's in Hayward has been found safe.

Hasani Chandler was considered at risk due to his age. though he is in good physical and mental condition. Chandler was last seen in Hayward at the McDonald's parking lot on 355 West A Street on Monday between noon and 1 p.m. Chandler was dropped off with the babysitter, according to police.

Chandler was last seen wearing a gray onesie and green shoes.

If you have any information about this case, please notify the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit.

